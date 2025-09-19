Trisha Yearwood's ready to Rock for First Responders with Good Charlotte & The Fray

Trisha Yearwood doesn't kick off her next tour until December, but on Saturday she'll headline the Rock for First Responders benefit in the Golden State.

All the performers have donated their time for Saturday's show, which takes place at Kevin Costner's Field of Dreams at his oceanside estate in Carpinteria, California.

Rock bands Good Charlotte and The Fray are also part of the lineup, as well as Alan Parsons, Steppenwolf's John Kay, The Cars' Elliott Easton and more.

Tickets are available online, though they aren't cheap. General admission is $300, but $250 of that is tax deductible, since the money goes to mental wellness programs for first responders in Santa Barbara County.

Trisha's next show is Dec. 2, when she starts her holiday tour at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Her new album, Christmastime, arrives Nov. 7.

