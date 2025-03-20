Tucker Wetmore learned 'What Not To' from Luke Bryan: 'I love that guy'

"Wind Up Missin' You" hitmaker Tucker Wetmore just wrapped up his first dates of 2025 with half a dozen shows in Europe.

Now, "3, 2, 1" — just like the name of his new single — the countdown is on to his dates in the U.S.

"We'll be in California, Texas, New Mexico, a bunch of other places," he tells ABC Audio, looking ahead to what's next. "And then we got the Thomas Rhett tour, which is gonna be so awesome. Super blessed to be on that."

"Then an album and lots of stuff," he adds. "2025 is gonna be nuts. It's gonna be crazy."

Luckily, Tucker got to spend some time in 2024 with label mate Luke Bryan to help him prepare for the craziness.

"Luke's a wild one," he says. "Me and Luke got to be pretty close during the Farm Tour, and we hung out quite a bit during that time frame. And he's one of those experienced guys that have been in the game for as long as I can remember."

"You know, just being around his camp and his crew and seeing how they work — just with love," Tucker says of Luke's approach. "And it was really cool to experience that. But Luke is a character for sure, and I love that guy."

Tucker's debut album, What Not To, is on the way April 25.

