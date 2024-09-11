Tucker Wetmore inspires dream-chasers at Grand Ole Opry debut

Tucker Wetmore experienced a full-circle moment on Tuesday.



Wetmore took the Grand Ole Opry stage for his long-awaited debut, where he performed "Silverado Blue," "What Not To" and the life-changing "Wind Up Missin' You."



"Before I moved to Nashville, I came here with my mom in 2020," Tucker recalled from the historic circle. "I remember sitting out front and looking at her the very first day I had ever been to Nashville and I said 'I'm going to play that one day' and I'm doing it right now."



"I'm here to tell you that if you think you can do something, if you have a dream of doing something, you can," he shares. "And if you're wondering how to do it, Philippians 4:13 says 'I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.'"



Tucker's debut EP, Waves on a Sunset, drops Oct. 4 and is available for presave now.



His headlining Waves On A Sunset Tour also kicks off on his EP release date, Oct. 4. For tickets and a full list of dates, go to tuckerwetmore.com.

Here's the Waves on a Sunset EP track list:

"Silverado Blue"

"Wine Into Whiskey"

"You, Honey"

"Break First"

"When I Ain't Lookin'"

"What Would You Do?"

"Mister Miss Her"

