"Turn Me Up": ERNEST teases new track

By Jeremy Chua

ERNEST hopped on Instagram on Tuesday to tease an unreleased track called "Turn Me Up."

"Lil feel good … started tuckin some songs away. Here's one called 'turn me up,'" he captioned his Instagram Reel.

ERNEST sings, "Cash in the bank/ Foot on the gas/ Gas in the tank/ I'm doing all right/ I got to go/ And I don't know where."

Over a breezy, laid-back melody, he continues in the chorus, "Turn me up and turn me on/ Burn me down and send me home/ I want you to do the things I've heard you do/ Baby, turn me up and set me loose."

You can hear the full clip now on ERNEST's Instagram.

ERNEST is making his way up the country charts with "Would If I Could," his new single from NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

