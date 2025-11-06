Two for the Road: The Scotty McCreery/Dustin Lynch duet debuts on tour

When the Two for the Road Tour kicks off Thursday night in Saginaw, Michigan, fans will get to see Scotty McCreery, Dustin Lynch and a little something more.

"We'll be doing something together," Scotty tells ABC Audio. "We've been kinda bouncing back ideas as far as songs and production and that kinda thing. So it's gonna be exciting."

"We're both gonna have our shows," he continues. "If you're a fan of Dustin, you're gonna see Dustin's full show. If you're fan of me, you're gonna see my full show, and then we'll come together at the end for a big little party to close it all out."

Even though it's a new experience for Scotty, he couldn't be more excited.

"I've never done the co-headline thing before," Scotty says. "I love everything about ... the idea. ... Just put all of our stuff together on one big stage, make it one big show, and bring all the fans together and just have fun. At the end of the day, that's what it's all about."

Scotty and Dustin will be together for a dozen shows that run through Dec. 6 in Duluth, Minnesota.

