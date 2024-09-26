Tyler Hubbard's excited to take country music overseas

It's no secret that country's grown to be a global music genre, and Tyler Hubbard for one is excited to witness this evolution.



"It's wild how country music is global now. You go to Australia, and it's some of the craziest country music fans in the world. It's like, 'Wow! Where'd you (come from)?'" says Tyler, who's readying to take his Strong World Tour Down Under soon. "It's been really, really fun to see that grow over the last decade, and to get to be a part of that and to get to travel and experience life and different cultures."



Country songs may be about the American lifestyle and the American dream, but their messages have also resonated with fans around the world.



"They might speak a different language or have a different accent, but they live a lot of the same life and love the same stuff," Hubbard notes. "So it's fun to take our music to the masses and to get outside of our walls a bit and continue to build the fan base."



Tyler's Strong World Tour's Australia run begins Oct. 6 in Melbourne and will continue in Sydney, Gold Coast and more, before returning to the U.S. for his next show in Texas.



Tickets are available now at tylerhubbardofficial.com.

