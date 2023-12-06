Usher in 2024 with Old Dominion

Get ready for an exciting countdown to 2024 with Old Dominion.



The "Memory Lane" hitmakers will take the stage at the official New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash watch party at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on Sunday, December 31. Throughout the party, they'll perform their hits and usher in the new year with fans.



"We've had such an amazing 2023—we can't think of a better way to ring in the New Year than by doing what we love the most, playing music and making sure there are no bad vibes! What a great way to set the tone for 2024," shares Old Dominion lead vocalist Matthew Ramsey.

Tickets, which include the champagne toast and two additional drink tickets, are available for purchase now at ticketmaster.com.



New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, featuring performances from Thomas Rhett, Lainey Wilson and more, airs live on CBS December 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET. It'll also be available to stream on Paramount+.

