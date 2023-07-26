Walker Hayes joins Great Clips for new campaign

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Great Clips has tapped "Fancy Like" hitmaker Walker Hayes for a brand new back-to-school campaign.

As part of the campaign, they have rolled out a promotional video that shares a chorus of Walker's unreleased song "Haircut." In the clip, Walker draws similarities between performing onstage and going to school.

"I study songs and I practice before my shows. You guys study and practice before your test," Walker tells his six kids in the video.

"There’s nothing like that feeling from a fresh new haircut," he adds in a press statement. "I know from my own experience going back-to-school and with my kids, how big of a boost a haircut can provide to tackle whatever you’re facing."

"I'm also really happy to be able to give fans a sneak peek of this song 'Haircut' because the message of what a haircut can offer in terms of confidence fits so well with Great Clips and this campaign," notes Walker.

For more information about the campaign, visit greatclips.com/BacktoSchool.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!