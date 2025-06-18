Warren Zeiders will 'Ride the Lightning' for ESPN's 'Saturday Night Lacrosse'

Todd Owyoung/NBC
By Stephen Hubbard

The Premier Lacrosse League has named Warren Zeiders its music ambassador for the 2025 season.

The former college lacrosse player's song "Ride the Lightning" will serve as the soundtrack for ESPN's Saturday Night Lacrosse.

"Lacrosse is pure adrenaline -- the speed, the hits, the skill -- it's everything I try to capture in my live show," Warren says. "Being able to partner with the PLL and have 'Ride the Lightning' be part of Saturday Night Lacrosse is incredible."

You can listen for Warren's song Saturday at 7 p.m. ET when the Boston Cannons take on the Maryland Whipsnakes on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

