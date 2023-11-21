Warren Zeiders always knew "Pretty Little Poison" was special

It's not every day that one's debut single as a new artist cracks the top 20 and continues its ascension on the country charts. But that is what's happening to Warren Zeiders' "Pretty Little Poison."

Speaking with ABC Audio recently, Warren recounted the day he penned the song with Ryan Beaver and Jared Keim, and the premonition-like hunch he had while authoring it.

"Man, that song, I remember exactly where I was sitting that day when we wrote it. I knew that day it was going to be a special song and spoke it into existence," Warren of his full-circle moment.

If you've seen the "Pretty Little Poison" music video, you'll notice throughout that the facial identity of the remains is hidden. That artistic move was very much intentional and part of Warren's vision.

"That was by design because I wanted this ominous, dark sense. It's almost like [a] horror movie vibe to it because of the toxicity of what the song truly is," he explains.

Warren's set to kick off his near sold-out headlining Pretty Little Poison Tour in January. For a full list of dates and to grab tickets, visit warrenzeiders.com.

