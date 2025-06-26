Watch Carly Pearce's 'I made it' moment on ABC's CMA Fest special

You can watch Carly Pearce mark a career milestone Thursday night on the annual CMA Fest special on ABC.

"I am performing 'My Wish' with Rascal Flatts, which for me is a total full circle moment," she explains. "I've loved Rascal Flatts my whole career. They're one of the reasons that I wanted to sing country music.

"I got to be a part of their duets album," she continues. "And this is going to be one of those total 'I made it' moments for me."

The studio version of "My Wish" appears on the trio's Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets album.

Rascal Flatts also performs the title track on the three-hour concert special, which premieres at 8 p.m ET on ABC. It'll be available to stream Friday on Hulu as well.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.