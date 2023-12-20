Watch Lainey Wilson + Miranda Lambert debut "Good Horses" onstage

Miranda Lambert recently surprised fans at Lainey Wilson's December 15 Las Vegas show with a debut performance of their unreleased duet, "Good Horses." If you weren't there, fret not, because Lainey's got you covered. 

Lainey has shared a clip of the special moment on Instagram alongside a heartfelt caption.

"There were a lot of highs this past week in Vegas and this is definitely one of them," Lainey said. "We wrote 'Good Horses' with @lukedick and when my sister @mirandalambert agreed to join me for the third night of my Wildflowers and Wild Horses shows, I knew we had to add it to the setlist."

"It was special gettin' to perform it for the first time for a crowd of horse lovin', rodeo-in', country lovin' people like us," she added.

You can watch the video now on Lainey's Instagram.

Lainey's continuing her ascent on the country charts with "Wildflowers and Wild Horses," the third single from Bell Bottom Country. The 16-track project arrived in 2022 and spawned the #1 hits "Heart Like a Truck" and "Watermelon Moonshine."

