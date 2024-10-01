Watch﻿ Post Malone try to lead his horse to water in new UGG campaign

UGG ... it's Post Malone.

The chart-topping star has teamed with the footwear company to co-create and star in a new global campaign. It's called Lead a Horse and features the brand's men's Weather Hybrid collection, which is waterproof. In the campaign, Posty is shown attempting to coax his horse, Jasper, over a puddle. When Jasper refuses, Posty tells him, "I don't wanna hang out with you anymore."

The singer, who is also the brand's new men's ambassador, says in a statement, "I've been a UGG fan since high school and feel so good wearing the boots. I even had a custom camo pair made for me last year.”

"That’s why I’m so excited to work with the brand and bring in my crew for this new campaign," he adds. "Being comfortable to express myself has always been at my core, and that's why this is such a killer partnership.”

In a video posted on UGG's Instagram, Posty describes the shoes as "some of the funnest things to wear," adding that they're "stylish and comfy."

Posty performs Oct. 1 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, as part of his F-1 Trillion Tour, which wraps up Oct. 27 in Austin, Texas. Perhaps not coincidentally, the singer's birth name is Austin Post.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.