What to know about the AI-generated country song topping 'Billboard''s Country Digital Song Sales chart

A song created through artificial intelligence has made history topping a Billboard country music chart, but it has also sent shockwaves through the music industry, with artists getting vocal about the AI-generated hit.

The new country tune "Walk my Walk" by Breaking Rust recently hit #1 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart, reaching over 3 million streams on Spotify in less than a month.

That success has garnered mixed reactions from music fans and artists alike, particularly on TikTok, where hundreds of users have posted videos addressing the tune and others discussing the music in the comments.

Billboard has acknowledged Breaking Rust is an AI act and said it is one of at least six to chart in the past few months alone.

"Ultimately, this feels like an experiment to see just how far something like this can go and what happens in the future and in other disciplines of art as well," senior entertainment reporter Kelley L. Carter told ABC News.

"AI artists won't require things that a real human artist will require, and once companies start considering it and looking at bottom lines, I think that's when artists should rightly be concerned about it," she added.

ABC News attempted to reach out to Breaking Rust's creator for comment but did not receive a response.

