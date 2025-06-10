What you're walking into with TR's Better in Boots Tour this summer

Thomas Rhett's Better in Boots Tour is officially in motion, with stops in Arkansas, Mississippi and Missouri already under his belt.

Tucker Wetmore and The Castellows join him on the trek, which is set to run through the end of September.

TR's set list includes the About a Woman tracks "After All the Bars Are Closed," "Somethin' Bout a Woman" and "Gone Country," as well as the hits "Make Me Wanna," "Look What God Gave Her," "Remember You Young" and "Marry Me."

He also added a version of "NOTHING ELSE," his collab with Christian singer Forrest Frank, and invited Tucker back out to perform "Small Town Girls."

Next up, Thomas and company play Saratoga Springs, New York, on Thursday.

