When it comes to the hottest Halloween debate of all, Tim McGraw & Tyler Hubbard agree

Candy corn (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
By Stephen Hubbard

It's Halloween, and even if you're not thinking about costumes, you're probably thinking about candy.

"I'm a chocolate guy, so I do love just a good ol' Reese's or a good ol' Snickers," Tyler Hubbard says, admitting he has a weakness for the perennial favorite.

While you'd likely have a hard time finding someone who's blatantly anti-chocolate, there's still the most polarizing Halloween debate of all: candy corn.

"When it comes to classic Halloween candy, I still, I like ol' candy corn," Tyler weighs in. "I do. I like candy corn. It only comes around once or twice a year — well, I guess once a year. Maybe it’s nostalgic, all that sugar, get a couple good cavities, remind you of childhood."

Even an avowed fitness buff like Tim McGraw agrees.

"Candy corn’s always been my favorite at Halloween," he says. "And then, I mean, Reese’s, I could eat Reese’s [Peanut Butter] Cups anytime."

Tim's "Paper Umbrellas" collaborator has an equally old-school favorite when it comes to Halloween goodies.

"What I can eat like 6,000 of are Tootsie Rolls," Parker McCollum says. "If I eat one Tootsie Roll, I'm gonna eat like 30. Yeah, they're so good."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!