Why Bailey Zimmerman's intentionally touring less for the rest of the year

If you're trying to catch Bailey Zimmerman on tour this fall, bad news: he's winding down his time on the road.



Good news? He's intentionally doing so to hunker down and write and record more new songs for you.



"I've kind of just been focusing on songs, writing the songs and giving myself time to write more songs since I've been touring so much," Bailey tells ABC Audio. "I'm just going to start writing a bunch of songs and put some out as I go and just keep doing what my stomach tells me to keep doing, you know? Trying to do the thing."



Bailey's got a couple more dates in October, including Bank of America Stadium shows on Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 for Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time Tour, and Luke Combs and Eric Church's Concert For Carolina benefit show.



More information, as well as tickets to Bailey's remaining 2024 shows, can be found at baileyzimmermanmusic.com.

Bailey's making his way up the country charts with his latest single, "Holy Smokes."

On Oct. 18 he'll drop a new track, "Holding On," and you can presave it now. While you wait, check out a snippet on Bailey's TikTok.

