Why Chase Matthew's not slowing down on the road

Labor Day weekend's approaching and so is the end of country music's heaviest touring season: summer. But don't expect Chase Matthew to hit the brakes anytime soon.



"Well, we did over 100 shows last year and this year we ain't planning on slowing down," Chase tells the press in an interview. "We're going to get in some new markets."



"I love shaking hands and meeting new people and hearing their stories about my music," he adds.



Chase's currently on the road opening for Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean on their respective tours, as well as headlining his own shows. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit Chase's website.



Chase's debut single, "Love You Again," is currently #7 and ascending the country charts. You can find it on his latest album, Come Get Your Memory.

