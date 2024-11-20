Why Riley Green's first CMA Award nomination makes him feel validated

There's a first time for everything, and for Riley Green, 2024 has been the year of numerous firsts — including getting nominated for a CMA Award and being invited to perform onstage.



"You know, being nominated for a CMA Award, getting to perform at the CMAs is such a huge thing," Riley tells ABC Audio. "It's my first time being nominated for a CMA, and those [types] of accolades, whatever you want to call it, they never go away."



"Whether you win or not, being nominated is something that's just validating as a songwriter and a performer," he continues. "It means people are buying into what you're doing. So that means a lot."



Reflecting on his milestone year, Riley adds, "We did Red Rocks the first time [this year]. Was an awesome show. I had my whole family there. A lot of moments stand out this year and, you know, it just makes you more excited about the next year of touring."



Riley will hit the road in 2025 for his Damn Country Music Tour with his fellow CMA Music Event of the Year nominee Ella Langely. But before that, they'll take the CMAs stage Wednesday to perform their hit, "you look like you love me."



The 2024 CMAs, hosted by Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson and Peyton Manning, air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

