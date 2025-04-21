'Worst Way' may only be the beginning of Riley Green's acting

If you enjoyed Riley Green's steamy "Worst Way" video, you'll be happy to know it's likely only a matter of time before we see more of him in front of the camera.

"We’ve actually kinda gone down that road a little bit," he reveals. "I’ve read for a couple of shows here lately. Not that I have a lot of time for it, but I think it is something that I would enjoy, and also something I think could help my music career."

What exactly could we see Riley doing on the big or small screen? Well, it sounds like he's thinking the Taylor Sheridan universe would be a good fit.

"Doing Yellowstone was a great launching pad for Lainey [Wilson] ... and the country and western thing is becoming so popular through those shows that it's really just such a great tie-in," he observes. "I'm just glad that it's helping out country music."

Riley has been able to take some time to relax lately, as he headed outdoors to do some turkey hunting.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.