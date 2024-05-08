You'll hear Luke Combs' new single in upcoming movie, 'Twisters'

Luke Combs' "Where the Wild Things Are" hit #1 in February, but a follow-up from his latest album, Gettin' Old, wasn't announced. Now we know why.



The country superstar has chosen an unreleased song, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," as his next single on country radio. You can hear it on digital platforms beginning May 16 at 8 a.m. ET.



But that's not all. Luke also shared that the track will be featured in the upcoming movie Twisters.



"Pumped to let y'all know my next single on country radio will be 'Ain't No Love in Oklahoma' - a song written for and featured in the @Twistersmovie. The song and music video will be out May 16 at 8 AM ET," Luke announced on social media.



A sequel to 1996's Twister, Twisters will feature Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones and Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell, among others, and will hit movie theaters July 19.



"Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" is available for presave now.



The Twisters album, featuring Luke's single, is also available for preorder now.

