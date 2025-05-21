Your chance to make lunch or dinner plans with Dolly Parton

There are now four news way you can have lunch or dinner with Dolly Parton.
As part of her partnership with Conagra Brands, you should start to see single-serve frozen meals from the beloved entertainer in your grocery store.
The new offerings are Beef Pot Roast, Chicken & Dumplings, Country Fried Steak and Shrimp & Grits.
“I’ve always believed in the power of a warm, hearty meal, and now with these offerings I’m bringing a little taste of my own Southern favorites to you,” Dolly says. “Whether you’re busy or just craving some quick comfort, I hope these dishes warm your heart as much as your belly!”
They're also introducing a frozen, multi-serving Biscuit Batter Peach Cobbler.
Dolly's signature foods date back to 2022, when she launched her line of Duncan Hines baking mixes and frostings.
