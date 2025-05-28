Zac Brown calls Kendra Scott 'my lady' after their red carpet debut

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott made their red carpet debut together at the 2025 American Music Awards.

The country star and jewelry designer attended the event on Monday night in Las Vegas, turning heads as they posed side by side, smiling and holding hands.

Brown later shared photos from the evening on Instagram, referring to Scott as "the best date" and calling her "my lady" in the posts.

Scott also took to Instagram to share her pride in Brown, posting a tribute to the singer.

“What an unforgettable night at the @amas!” she wrote in the caption. “We danced, we laughed, and seeing Zac honored with the inaugural Veteran’s Voice Award was the highlight of it all.”

Brown was honored with the show’s inaugural Veterans Voice Award, recognizing his continued support and impact on the lives of veterans.

News of the couple's romance comes after Brown's split from Kelly Yazdi, which he announced in 2023, according to Billboard.

He was previously married to jewelry designer Shelly Brown from 2006 to 2018, and the two share five children: daughters Justice, Lucy, Georgia and Joni, and son Alexander.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

