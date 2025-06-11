Zach Bryan to perform 'affordable show for fans' at Red Rocks

Zach Bryan is returning to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, this summer for a special show for fans. He'll be performing at Red Rocks on Aug. 10, according to an announcement this week.

Bryan took to Instagram on Monday to share the news, writing in the caption, "Wasn't planning on playing this, but a spot opened up and I wanted to play an affordable show for fans."

"None of these tickets will be more than 50 bucks plus the fees," he added.

The "Dear Miss" singer said fans can register now through Friday, June 13, at 5 p.m. MT, to purchase tickets via Fair AXS. More information is available at zachbryan.com.

Bryan last performed at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in November 2022 during his American Heartbreak Tour. There, he recorded his 24-song live album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster.

The singer has long been vocal about issues with fair ticket prices.

In a statement shared on Instagram in December 2022, he wrote, "Seems there is a massive issue with fair ticket prices to live shows lately. I have met kids at my shows who have paid upwards of four hundred bucks to be there and I'm done with it."

"I've decided to play a limited number of headline shows next year to which I've done all I can to make prices as cheap as possible and to prove to people tickets don't have to cost $450 to see a good and honest show," he continued, adding, "I believe working class people should still be able to afford tickets to shows ... I am so tired of people saying things can't be done about this massive issue while huge monopolies sit there stealing money from working class people."

