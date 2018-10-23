Join K95.5 and Honor Our Disabled American Veterans

K95.5 is proud to support the mission of the Oklahoma Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Did you know there are currently 4 million disabled veterans in our country? Join K95.5 to do our part to help veterans in partnership with the Oklahoma DAV. The DAV is committed to a single purpose: empowering veterans to lead high quality lives. Together, we can stand up and honor the brave men and women who served.

Get Involved Now!

About DAV (Disabled American Veterans):

DAV is a nonprofit organization that helps more than 1 million veterans in life-changing ways each year. DAV assists veterans by helping them gain access to the medical, financial and educational benefits they’ve earned along with connecting them to meaningful employment opportunities. All services are provided free of charge.