Join K95.5’s Cash and Bradley and St Jude Children’s Hospital for the St Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer on Saturday, Sept 22nd at OneOk Field.

Let's end childhood cancer. Together.

Register, form a team, and invite your friends and family to join. Or, join an existing team. Then, be a fearless fundraiser for the kids of St. Jude.

Walk: ages 6 and up $10

5K Run: ages 6 and up $20

Ages 5 and under free

Why St. Jude?

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for anything — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from less than 20% when we first opened our doors to 80% today. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

Join The Cash and Bradley's Bleacher Brigade and help us end childhood Cancer. You can walk (or watch) with Cash and Bradley by simply signing up HERE!

For more information or to form your own team visit: http://fundraising.stjude.org