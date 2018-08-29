Now Playing
K95.5 Tulsa
Last Song Played
Tulsa's New Country Leader

Posted: August 29, 2018

St Jude Walk/Run To End Childhood Cancer 

Comments

Join K95.5’s Cash and Bradley and St Jude Children’s Hospital for the St Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer on Saturday, Sept 22nd at OneOk Field. 

 

Let's end childhood cancer. Together.

Register, form a team, and invite your friends and family to join. Or, join an existing team. Then, be a fearless fundraiser for the kids of St. Jude.

  • Walk: ages 6 and up $10
  • 5K Run: ages 6 and up $20
  • Ages 5 and under free

Why St. Jude?

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for anything — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from less than 20% when we first opened our doors to 80% today. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

 

Join The Cash and Bradley's Bleacher Brigade and help us end childhood Cancer. You can walk (or watch) with Cash and Bradley by simply signing up HERE!

 

For more information or to form your own team visit: http://fundraising.stjude.org

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
View All
 

Mobile Apps

Take www.k95tulsa.com everywhere you go! Download your app below from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store:

Download on the Apple App Store

Amazon Alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!

Enable

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation

LISTEN LIVE