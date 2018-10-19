K95.5's $95,000 Secret Sound (Contest Ends 11/21/18)

By Andy Hicks

Andy Hicks

Listen to K95.5 beginning Monday, October 22nd for your chance to win $95,000!

KWEN will play the “Secret Sound” recording at approximately 7:10am, 8:10am, 9:10am, 10:10am, 11:10am, 12:10pm, 1:10pm, 2:10pm, 3:10pm, and 4:10pm each weekday.

When you hear the “Secret Sound,” be the tenth (10th) caller to 918-460-9595 to make a guess at the “Secret Sound.”

If you can correctly guess the "Secret Sound," you win $1,000 and you’re in the running to play for the $95,000 Grand Prize. If you can't guess the sound, don't worry you will receive a consolation prize just for trying, and your name goes in the hat for a chance to play for the $95,000 Grand Prize, too.

Keep in mind:

You only get one guess per day - so make it count!

If you call in and are caller number ten (10), and guess incorrectly, you must wait until the next business day to guess again.

We will air the same sound, until it is correctly identified.

Be sure to check our website and Facebook.com/K95Tulsa because we just might post a few clues to help you identity the “Secret Sound” on the air.

For a complete contest rules click HERE.

Good Luck from K95.5!

____________________________________________________________________________________________