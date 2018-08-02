K95.5 Aaron Watson Tony Lama Fly Away Contest

K95.5 wants to help you “reboot” --- with Aaron Watson as your tech support!

Three lucky K95.5 winners will score brand new, custom-made boots from Tony Lama! And one (1) lucky Grand Prize winner will win a trip to El Paso, Texas on the Tony Lama/Justin Boots jet, tour the Tony Lama factory, get a brand new pair of custom made boots, and have lunch with Aaron Watson ---All thanks to Big Label Records.

To enter to win, just download the K95.5 Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Aaron Watson Flyaway Contest” button.

Three (3) Qualifying winners will receive :

A pair of custom-made boots

Qualification in the Grand Prize drawing

One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive:

Fly-away for winner and one guest on the Tony Lama/Justin Boots plane

Round-trip flight from Tulsa to El Paso, Texas on October 4th

Tour of the Tony Lama boot factory with Aaron Watson

A pair of custom-made boots

Lunch and local transportation provided by BIG Label Records

Good luck from K95.5!

