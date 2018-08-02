Now Playing
Posted: July 31, 2018

K95.5 Aaron Watson Tony Lama Fly Away Contest

Comments

K95.5 wants to help you “reboot” --- with Aaron Watson as your tech support! 

Three lucky K95.5 winners will score brand new, custom-made boots from Tony Lama! And one (1) lucky Grand Prize winner will win a trip to El Paso, Texas on the Tony Lama/Justin Boots jet, tour the Tony Lama factory, get a brand new pair of custom made boots, and have lunch with Aaron Watson ---All thanks to Big Label Records. 

To enter to win, just download the K95.5 Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Aaron Watson Flyaway Contest” button.

 

Three (3) Qualifying winners will receive

  • A pair of custom-made boots
  • Qualification in the Grand Prize drawing

One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive: 

  • Fly-away for winner and one guest on the Tony Lama/Justin Boots plane
  • Round-trip flight from Tulsa to El Paso, Texas on October 4th
  • Tour of the Tony Lama boot factory with Aaron Watson 
  • A pair of custom-made boots
  • Lunch and local transportation provided by BIG Label Records

Good luck from K95.5! 

____________________________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins August 1st and ends August 31st, 2018 an 12noon CST. Contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click HERE for official contest rules.

         

