K95.5 CHRIS YOUNG FRONT ROW APP CONTEST (Contest Ends 9/10/18)

K95.5 has your chance to score FRONT ROW tickets to see Chris Young live at the BOK Center on September 15th.

One lucky Grand Prize winner will score a pair of FRONT ROW tickets to the concert.

To get yourself registered to win, just download the K95.5 Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Chris Young App Contest” button.

Good luck from K95.5

____________________________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins June 8th and ends September 10th, 2018 an 12noon CST. Contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click HERE for official contest rules.