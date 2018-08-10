K95.5 is looking for the Ultimate Scotty McCreery fan in Tulsa!

Register here to win a flyaway for two (2) to Nashville to meet Scotty McCreery

One lucky Grand Prize winner will receive win:

Roundtrip airfare for one (1) winner plus one (1) guest from Tulsa to Nashville

Two (2) night hotel accommodations in Nashville, TN Friday, September 14th-Sunday, September 16th

Private brunch, acoustic performance, and meet & greet with Scotty McCreery

To get yourself registered to win, just download the K95.5 Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Chris Young App Contest” button.

Good luck from K95.5

____________________________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins August 13th and ends August 30th, 2018 at 12noon CST. Contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click HERE for official contest rules.