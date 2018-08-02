Now Playing
Posted: August 01, 2018

K95.5 Miller Lite® Last Blast of Summer Contest

K95.5, Miller Lite® and the River Spirit Casino resort want to hook you up with the ultimate end-of-summer prize pack --- your very own Poolside Cabana for six (6) at Margaritaville at River Spirit Casino Resort, plus a cooler full of Miller Lite®!

 

There are two (2) ways to get yourself registered to win:

     
  1. Download the K95.5 Smartphone app for iPhone or Android and punch the “Last Blast of Summer” contest button, and complete the online registration form.
  2. Visit us at Margaritaville during a specially designated registration event and sign up to win. We’ll post dates and times here soon!

 

Good luck from Margaritaville, Miller Lite® and K95.5!

____________________________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins August 1st at 12am and ends August 29th, 2018 at 111:5pm CST. Contest is open to legal residents in KWEN's listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For alternate form of entry, click here. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click here for official contest rules.

 

