K95.5 Red River Showdown Contest (Contest Ends 9/29/18)

By Andy Hicks

K95.5, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, and Coors Light want to send you to the Red River Showdown in style this year.

One lucky Grand Prize winner will score two (2) tickets to see OU take on Texas on Saturday, October 6th, 2018…plus a Coors Light® Kegger-Q Grill and a Coors Light® Yeti® Cooler.

To enter, just visit the Replay Sports Bar inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino – Tulsa before September 29th, 2018 and get signed up.

Be sure to join us live on location at the Replay Sports Bar for your chance to win great prizes from K95.5 and Coors Light and catch the action with us:

9/22 – 4:00pm– 7:00pm

9/24 – 7:00pm to 8:00pm

9/29 – TBD

We’ll draw a winner on September 29th at the Replay Sports Bar at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino – Tulsa.



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins September 14th, 2018 at 12am and ends September 29th, 2018 at 6:59pm CST. Contest is open to legal residents of Oklahoma area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Message and data rates may apply. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click HERE for official contest rules.