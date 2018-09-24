View mobile site
Posted: September 24, 2018
K95.5 and Miller lite want you to meet Granger Smith before he plays at the Tulsa State Fair! Meet him at CJ Moloney’s at 91st and Aspen in Broken Arrow pm Sunday, Sept 30th at 11am!
First 30 people in line get a free autographed copy of his book!
