Win Carrie Underwood Tickets Three Times a Day on K95.5!

Carrie Underwood is headed to the BOK Center on October 24th, 2019…and K95.5 is loaded with chances for you to win a free pair of tickets to the show!

Beginning Monday, August 20th, just listen to K95.5 in the 9am, 12pm and 4pm hours. When you hear the Carrie Underwood sounder, just be caller number ten 910) to 918-460-9595, and you’ll instantly score a pair of tickets to the show!

Good Luck from K95.5!

_____________________________________________________________________________

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins August 20th and ends August 24th, 2018 an 4:30pm CST. Contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, click HERE for official contest rules.