Posted: June 14, 2018

Everybody Wins with K95.5 and Season Pass to the City

K95.5 has a terrific new way for you to save money AND help fight childhood cancer.

When you purchase a Season Pass to the City, you save tons of money all over town with great discounts at terrific local businesses like Qdoba, Savastano’s Pizza, Safari Joe’s H2O, and many more.

PLUS, when you purchase a Season Pass to the City and use the promo code K95, you get a big discount on your annual membership AND our friends at Season Pass to the City will make a donation to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Start saving --- and giving --- today at Season Pass to the City.

