K95.5 St. Jude Benefit Concert with David Lee Murphy

K95.5 is proud to present David Lee Murphy live in our performance studio on Thursday, May 10th 2018. In addition to great music, the night will also include a silent auction. All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Listen every day for details on how to win a pair of tickets for you and a guest.

David Lee Murphy Live Thursday, May 10th 2018 at the K95.5 Performance studio located at 2625 S Memorial. Doors will open at 6 pm with the concert starting at 7 pm.

About St. Jude

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other deadly diseases. Everything they do is centered on finding cures and saving children. And families never receive a bill from St. Jude. They pay for treatment, travel, housing, and food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

By sharing their knowledge freely and exchanging ideas openly, they’re inspiring more collaboration between doctors and researchers worldwide, and, as a result, more lifesaving treatments for children everywhere. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rates from 20 percent to 80 percent since it opened 50 years ago. And they are working to drive the overall survival rate for childhood cancer from 90 percent in the next decade. They won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. Because most of their funding comes from individual supporters, no family pays St. Jude for anything. This unique structure gives them the freedom to focus on what matters most – finding cures and saving children. At St. Jude, we won’t give up. We do everything possible to end childhood cancer and other deadly diseases.

