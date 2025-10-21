Doug Martin passes away while in Oakland Police Department custody

Doug Martin passes away while in Oakland Police Department custody Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Gustavo Chacon

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back, Doug Martin has passed away while in Oakland Police Department custody in Oakland, CA. He was 36 years old.

Per the press release on the Oakland Police Department’s official Facebook page:

Prior to his death, Martin was involved in a break-in at a residence in Oakland. While responding officers were attempting to detain him, a brief struggle occurred. After being taken into custody, Martin became unresponsive.

Adding “…to ensure the integrity of the investigation, the release of information must be limited at this time. Additional details will be shared as soon as the investigative process allows and in compliance with the law.

Martin’s family also released a statement that read:

It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also released a statement, saying:

He was a fan favorite during his time in Tampa Bay and was honored as one of the Top 50 Buccaneers of all time for his numerous achievements.

