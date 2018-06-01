Now Playing
K95.5 Tulsa
Last Song Played
Tulsa's New Country Leader
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K95.5 Tulsa
Last Song Played
Tulsa's New Country Leader

Posted: June 01, 2018

WICKED Ticket Presale 

Comments

Celebrity Attractions is pleased to announce that Tulsa’s most popular musical, WICKED, will return to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center stage for three weeks of performances September 5-23. Tickets for the return engagement go on sale to the public Friday, June 8 at 10 a.m. 

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, June 8th, at 10am. 

We know how you hate to wait to so we set up a little ticket presale for you. Starting Today (Monday, June 4th, 2018) until Friday, June 8th, 2018. You can grab your tickets before they go on sale to the public. 

GET TICKETS

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation