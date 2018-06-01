WICKED Ticket Presale 

Celebrity Attractions is pleased to announce that Tulsa’s most popular musical, WICKED, will return to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center stage for three weeks of performances September 5-23. Tickets for the return engagement go on sale to the public Friday, June 8 at 10 a.m.

We know how you hate to wait to so we set up a little ticket presale for you. Starting Today (Monday, June 4th, 2018) until Friday, June 8th, 2018. You can grab your tickets before they go on sale to the public.

