All Star Jam Contest Rules

All Star Jam Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the All Star Jam Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Oklahoma residents who are 21 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa (“Sponsor”), Cox Media Corporation, Curb Records, Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any sweepstakes or contest sponsored by Sponsor. If you or a member of your household has won a prize from Sponsor within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. Central Standard Time (“CST”) on July 1, 2024 and end at 11:59 p.m. EST on July 29, 2024 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes. There are two (2) ways to enter the Sweepstakes:

(i) Website : To enter via Sponsor’s Website, visit the “Sweepstakes” page at www.k95tulsa.com/contests (the “Website”), select the “All Star Jam Sweepstakes link,” and complete all the required information and following all posted instructions.

(ii) App : To enter via Sponsor’s App, you must complete the following steps (standard data rates may apply):

1. Download and install the K95.5 Tulsa mobile app (the “App”) on a compatible mobile device from either Google® Play or the iTunes® App Store. The App is free to download.

2. Once you have installed the App, click the “All Star Jam Sweepstakes” tab on the App’s main menu to register for the Sweepstakes. Follow the instructions on the registration page and complete all the required information to submit an official entry form. All the information you provide must be complete and accurate. Entrants who submit an invalid phone number or email address may be disqualified in Sponsor’s sole discretion.

By participating in the Sweepstakes via the Website or the App, you agree to be bound by the Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (k95tulsa.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (k95tulsa.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Failure to complete any of the steps in this section may result in the disqualification of your attempted entry as determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor is not responsible for any issue that may prevent a participant from being able to download or access the App or complete his/her entry.

Limit : there are no limits on entries during the Sweepstakes Period, regardless of method of entry.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

4. Winner Selection and Odds. On or about July 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. CST, Sponsor will select one (1) potential winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period (“Winner”). Odds depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) winner will receive a prize package consisting of the following:

· Two (2) tickets to K92.3′s All Star Jam at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida on August 18, 2024.

· Two (2) passes to meet and have a photo taken with Lee Brice.

o Subject to availability. Time/location to be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

· Roundtrip coach airfare for (2) between the airport closest to the winner’s house and Orlando International Airport.

· One (1) standard room (double occupancy) for two (2) night(s) at a hotel in Orlando, Florida selected by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Approximate retail value: $1,190.

WINNER IS SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM AIRPORT. NO GROUND TRANSPORTATION IS INCLUDED. ANY DESTINATION FEE IS ALSO EXCLUDED FROM THIS PRIZE.

Sponsor will determine airline, flight itinerary, and seating in its sole discretion.

Trip and trip components cannot be rescheduled. If potential Winner cannot travel or attend Prize event(s) on the scheduled day(s), the Prize is forfeit. Departure dates and accommodations are subject to availability. The winner must be one (1) of the people attending the trip and the other permitted guest will be of the winner’s choosing, subject to the terms of these Official Rules. If Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her Prize with no Guest, the Prize will be awarded to Winner and any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. All elements of the Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Unless the winner is the parent or legal guardian of the winner’s Guest, each Guest of the Winner must be eighteen (18) years of age or older as of the date of departure. Guests of Winner must travel on the same itinerary and at the same time as the Winner. ARV of Prize may vary depending upon the points of departure and/or airline fare fluctuations; any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of Prize will not be awarded. Credit card may be required at time of hotel check-in. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the Prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of Winner. Winner is responsible for any air travel taxes and/or expenses, including applicable departure taxes or fees, inspection charges, baggage fees, and security charges. Winner and Guests are responsible for obtaining, at their own expense, any necessary travel documentation (i.e., valid photo identification, visas, passports, etc.) prior to travel. Once issued, tickets are nontransferable and may not be reissued once travel has commenced. Open tickets may not be issued and stop-overs are not permitted. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor. All unclaimed and/or unused Prizes or portion thereof will remain the property of Sponsor and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by winner nor used by Sponsor, its agencies or clients. Winner and guest must travel at the same time and must depart from the same city. All details of the prize will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Some restrictions may apply. In connection with any visit to a prize venue, please be advised that the venue’s policies (including proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s)), CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of any portion of the Prize, or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Prize, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future trip/event. Tickets and reservations are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the tickets or reservations may govern if the pertinent portion of the Prize is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, vouchers, wristbands, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

Limit : One (1) prize per person and per household.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential winner will be notified on or about July 30, 2024 at the telephone number email address provided to Sponsor. Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone.

In order to claim a prize, the potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within twenty-four (24) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129 (office visits must be on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. CST) and must present a valid Oklahoma government-issued photo ID before July 31, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. CST.

Potential finalists and winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned by July 31, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. CST.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Finalists and Winner are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Finalists and Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Finalists and Winner are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible Finalists or Winner in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, CURB RECORDS, INC., AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . All Star Jam Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after August 15, 2024) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit k95tulsa.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), All Star Jam Sweepstakes, 2625 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74129. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Angela Schlesman at Angela.Schlesman@cmg.com.

0144325.0730070 4886-5014-3946v1

©2024 Cox Media Group