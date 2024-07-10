B-Dub

Hey there! I'm B-Dub. I’ve spent over 20 years in radio and have been in love with Country since I started on my first station in 2010. This career has taken me from Coast-To-Coast, and everywhere in between. When I’m not on the air, you'll find me exploring new destinations alongside my wife and our three dogs. We're passionate about adventure and creating unforgettable memories together. But that's not all—I have a taste for the finer things in life too. Whether it's sipping and savoring the nuances of different wines or discovering unique flavors at local craft breweries, I'm always up for exploring new places to grab a refreshing beverage. I love hitting concerts, prefer to stand over sitting, and don’t like to leave before the last song plays. Hope to see you at a show, soon!