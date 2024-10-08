Amazon Launching its own Version of Shark Tank and you can Shop Pitched Items!

Amazon's Buy It Now J.B. Smoove, Michelle Rothman, Jamie Siminoff, and Tabitha Brown in BUY IT NOW Photo Credit: Michael Becker/Prime Video (Michael Becker/Prime Video)

Calling all Shark Tank fans!

Amazon has announced it’s new show, Buy It Now, which imitates Shark Tank in its concept:

People will be able to pitch their products before a panel of investors in this new show but with a twist that they’ll also be judged by “The 100,” a.k.a. an audience of protentional customers.

If their products are picked, Amazon will sell them on a special section of Amazon, Buy It Now Store, which will be reached using a QR code only accessed during the episodes.

The show will also feature a star-studded rotating panel of celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Anderson, Tabitha Brown, Tony Hawk and more alongside three Amazon executives and Ring Founder (Jamie Siminoff) as resident judges and entrepreneurial panelists.

Here’s a plus, the celebrity panelists will also be selling their own products on the Buy It Now Store.

Buy It Now’s first three episodes will premiere on Amazon Prime on October 30 and will run for 13 episodes until January 8, 2025.

A weekly behind-the-scenes companion podcast, This Small Business: Behind the Buy, will also begin on October 31.