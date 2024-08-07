Back to School Shopping: Target's 'School Assist Program' Making Shopping Easier for Parents

Target to launch new paid membership called ‘Circle 360’ On Tuesday, Target said it would be launching a paid membership program which starts in April. (bgwalker/Getty Images)

Target understands how stressful back to school shopping can be which is why they’re looking to make things a little easier for parents with their new “School Assist Program.”

If your schedule doesn’t allow for time to shop in-store, most local schools are part of this new program with Target where you can essentially shop online.

Simply open the Target app, search for your child’s school and add all the items from their specific school list to your cart to schedule in-store pickup or delivery.

Target also has a lot of great deals going on right now to make the financial load of back to school shopping slightly easier:

Teachers: if you join Target Circle before August 24, you’ll receive 20% off one qualifying storewide purchase