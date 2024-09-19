Beat “FOMO” with Cinemark’s Horror Film Series

Cinemark is looking to help you celebrate Halloween early this year with their FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) series!

Leading up to Halloween, Cinemark with be playing both classic and new horror films to get attendees into the spooky spirit.

The movie theater chain is offering seven weeks of “bloody great flicks.” So far the lineup includes:

Now Playing: Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Speak No Evil, The Babadook 10th Anniversary

10th Anniversary September 20: Never Let Go and The Substance

and October 1: T he Texas Chainsaw Massacre 50th Anniversary

50th Anniversary October 10: Sam and Colby: The Legend and Terrifier 2 & 3 Double Feature

and Double Feature October 11: Terrifier 3

October 18 : Smile 2

October 20: Saw Unrated

October 29: It (2017)

October 30: Bride of Chucky

October 31: Halloween (1978)



