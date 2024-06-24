Beat the summer heat with movie deals as low as $1!

A great way to beat the summer heat this year is inside, soaking up the air conditioning while watching movies at an unbeatable rate thanks to three different major movie theater chains!
AMC
Participating AMC Theaters have brought back their Summer Movie Camp program with the chance to see a pre-selected movie every Monday and Wednesday for only $3+tax through August 14.
The list of movies playing during their summer program are as follows:
- June 24/June 26 – Minions: The Rise of Gru
- July 1/July 3 – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- July 8/July 10 – Sing
- July 15/July 17 – Sing 2
- July 22/July 24 – The Secret Life of Pets
- July 29/July 31 – Migration
- Aug. 5/Aug. 7 – Despicable Me 2
- Aug. 12/Aug.14 – Despicable Me 3
Cinemark
Cinemark has kicked off its Summer Movie Clubhouse program with movies showing weekly (Monday-Thursday) for $1.75 through August 15 as well as $1 off deals on snack packs for kids, popcorn and drinks during clubhouse movie times!
See the lineup of Summer Movie Clubhouse showings below:
- June 24 – 27: Shrek
- July 1 – 4: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie
- July 8 – 11: The LEGO Movie
- July 15 – 18: Trolls Band Together
- July 22 – 25: How to Train Your Dragon
- July 29 – August 1: Migration
- August 5 – 8: Hotel Transylvania
- August 12 – 15: Paddington 2
Regal Cinemas
Regal’s Summer Movie Express offers families the chance to attend the movies for only $1 every Tuesday and Wednesday through August 7!
Like the other theater chains, attending the 11 a.m. kids movie showing comes with discounted food and drink: the $5 Snack Pack comes with a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn and fruit snacks, with an optional Dippin’ Dots add-on for $3.
Showtimes for the Summer Movie Express include the following:
- June 25 – 26: Despicable Me 3 and Migration
- July 2 – 3: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and PAW Patrol: The Movie
- July 9 – 10: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
- July 16 – 17: Clifford the Big Red Dog and Sonic the Hedgehog
- July 23 – 24: Trolls Band Together and Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- July 30 – 31: Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile and Kung Fu Panda 3
- Aug. 6 – 7: Minions: The Rise of Gru and Sing 2