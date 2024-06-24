Beat the summer heat with movie deals as low as $1!

A great way to beat the summer heat this year is inside, soaking up the air conditioning while watching movies at an unbeatable rate thanks to three different major movie theater chains!

Participating AMC Theaters have brought back their Summer Movie Camp program with the chance to see a pre-selected movie every Monday and Wednesday for only $3+tax through August 14.

The list of movies playing during their summer program are as follows:

June 24/June 26 – Minions: The Rise of Gru

July 1/July 3 – Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

July 8/July 10 – Sing

July 15/July 17 – S ing 2

July 22/July 24 – The Secret Life of Pets

July 29/July 31 – Migration

Aug. 5/Aug. 7 – Despicable Me 2

Aug. 12/Aug.14 – Despicable Me 3

Cinemark has kicked off its Summer Movie Clubhouse program with movies showing weekly (Monday-Thursday) for $1.75 through August 15 as well as $1 off deals on snack packs for kids, popcorn and drinks during clubhouse movie times!

See the lineup of Summer Movie Clubhouse showings below:

June 24 – 27: Shrek

July 1 – 4: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

July 8 – 11: The LEGO Movie

July 15 – 18: Trolls Band Together

July 22 – 25: How to Train Your Dragon

July 29 – August 1: Migration

August 5 – 8: Hotel Transylvania

August 12 – 15: Paddington 2

Regal’s Summer Movie Express offers families the chance to attend the movies for only $1 every Tuesday and Wednesday through August 7!

Like the other theater chains, attending the 11 a.m. kids movie showing comes with discounted food and drink: the $5 Snack Pack comes with a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn and fruit snacks, with an optional Dippin’ Dots add-on for $3.

Showtimes for the Summer Movie Express include the following: