Fall colors at Grandfather Mountain Oct. 25, 2023: Fall color and sunlight illuminate this iconic bridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway in this photo taken near the Linville Falls Picnic Area, at Milepost 316.5. The great weather this week provides ideal conditions for a scenic autumn drive. Heading south along the Blue Ridge Parkway from the Grandfather Mountain area still provides a nice look at fall foliage. Routes into the High Country from lower elevations, such as U.S. 321 between Lenoir and Blowing Rock, N.C. 181 between Morganton and Pineola and U.S. 221 between Marion and Linville, are also currently offering picturesque views. (Skip Sickler/Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

As soon as I feel the first chill in the air in September, however brief, I decide that it is time to break out the Halloween decorations. Fall is my favorite season, which is why I was excited to see that TimeOut ranked the best places to see fall fall foliage in America.

Where to see autumn foliage in the U.S.

Cape Cod, MA Grand Teton National Park, WY Blue Ridge Mountains, NC Aspen, CO Upper Peninsula, MI

You can see the full ranking and the best times to visit here.