On the Big Screen!

If you have never experienced seeing a movie at the drive-in, load up the family and make some plans this weekend! I grew up in Tahlequah where we had a drive-in throughout my childhood and those were some of the best times before a storm took it out in the early 2000s.

The Admiral Twin Drive-In here in Tulsa (near I-244 & Memorial) is now open 7 days a week for the Summer with double features on both screens!

In Sapulpa, you can catch the original Twister at the Tee Pee Drive-In this weekend as part of their double feature!



