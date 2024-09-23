Broken Arrow is calling all Zach Bryan fans!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 09: Zach Bryan performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

StubHub’s top in-demand artists of summer 2024 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 09: Zach Bryan performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on February 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images) (Mindy Small/Getty Images)

By Caitlin Fisher

The Lodge on Main is looking for all Zach Bryan fans to join them for a tribute night on Monday, September 30!

Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. from Waterfront Grill.

There will be some Zach Bryan themed cocktails as well like Oklahoma Smoke Show and All Night Revival which attendees can enjoy while listening to Bryan’s greatest hits all night long.

Reservations must be submitted by Wednesday, September 25 and if you’re looking for childcare that night, The Lodge on Main has partnered with Broken Arrow’s newest kids play place, Let’s Play BA, to provide accommodations.

