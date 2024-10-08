Broken Arrow offers fun events for Fall Break!

Oct. 27, 2023: Autumn lights up the landscape in this image taken near Grandfather Mountain’s park road, just above MacRae Meadows. There have been some spectacular yellow hues to be seen this week. The 2-mile drive on U.S. 221 between Linville and Grandfather Mountain’s entrance gate has been ablaze with color, especially in the light of early evening.

Fall Colors (Skip Sickler/Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation)

By Chase Thompson

Broken Arrow Parks and Recreation is inviting us to join them for October activities, including crafting, dancing, moonlight hiking, and more!

Make plans to celebrate Fall Break at the Central Park Community Center (1500 S. Main St.) from Oct. 15-18 with fall crafts, spikeball, making a candy bag, and even enjoy a fall field day.

A Full-Moon Hike is planned for Oct. 17 at 7:30pm at the Ray Harral Nature Center (7101 S. 3rd St.) -- Register ahead of time for this FREE hike at BAParks.org or by clicking HERE

The Nienhuis Park Community Center encourages us to do the Monster Mash Oct. 19 from 6-8 at the Mummy & Me Dance!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!