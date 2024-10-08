Broken Arrow offers fun events for Fall Break!

Broken Arrow Parks and Recreation is inviting us to join them for October activities, including crafting, dancing, moonlight hiking, and more!

Make plans to celebrate Fall Break at the Central Park Community Center (1500 S. Main St.) from Oct. 15-18 with fall crafts, spikeball, making a candy bag, and even enjoy a fall field day.

A Full-Moon Hike is planned for Oct. 17 at 7:30pm at the Ray Harral Nature Center (7101 S. 3rd St.) -- Register ahead of time for this FREE hike at BAParks.org or by clicking HERE

The Nienhuis Park Community Center encourages us to do the Monster Mash Oct. 19 from 6-8 at the Mummy & Me Dance!