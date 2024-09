2024 CMT Music Awards - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: (L-R) Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn of Brooks & Dunn perform onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Back in 2019 Brooks & Dunn released ‘Reboot’ a collection of some of their massive hits! Well...yesterday (09.16.24) they announced ‘Reboot II’ is on the way and the collaborations feature Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, HARDY, Riley Green, Megan Moroney, and so many more of our country artists.

The album is dropping November 15th!