Talk about a trip down memory lane when we made our latest 2 Pops Catering delivery to the Beggs Telephone Company. We pulled into the parking lot and I immediately noticed the phone booth! When’s the last time you saw a real, working payphone?! Of course I had to check it out -- Had a crystal clear dial tone waiting for me on the other end! If you’re looking for a little road trip with some nostalgia, you can still make a local call for only $0.05 down in Beggs!